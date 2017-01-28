Saffron Burrows, who portrays the cellist Cynthia on the Amazon series Mozart In The Jungle, gave birth on Monday. She and her wife Alison Balian welcomed a girl named Daisy Alice Winnie Balian-Burrows into this world, E! reports. This is the couple's second child. The Guardian reports that Burrows had a boy in late 2012, which means Daisy has a four-year-old brother. Burrows and Balian eloped in 2013 and kept their marriage under wraps for over a year. She eloquently explained her decision to make it public in an interview with The Guardian. "People shouldn’t have to make statements and their lives should be private if they want to be," she said. "But I think if someone’s feeling restricted by not making a statement, then they should be free to do so. I chose to speak to you because I don’t want to lie by omission and I want to be very straightforward about my life. I don’t want to hesitate and feel hindered by something I haven’t said. Also, I’m really proud of my family and who they are, these two individuals beside me. That’s certainly my proudest achievement." It's certainly not her only one, though. The English actress has also held the roles of Detective Serena Stevens on Law & Order: Criminal Intent and Victoria Hand on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. For her part, Balian has written and produced movies and TV shows, most famously The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Burrows told The Guardian she doesn't label her sexuality and follows her heart. "So I’m with this woman now who’s extraordinary and that’s what we’re doing."
Advertisement