Bringing up "gay experiences," as if they’re on par with a history of cheating or massive debt, is vilifying to bisexual people. It reinforces the idea that we have something to hide and are trying to deceive our partners. This is a myth we constantly have to refute in our personal and political lives. Even so-called LBGT supporters often think it’s okay to demand that bisexual people “pick a side.” This stigma around not being exclusively attracted to one gender or the other is what leads people to compartmentalize their sexual practices and histories. Furthermore, we are constantly being asked to somehow "prove" our love, as if it rests on shifty ground because of our bisexuality. Knowing a little bit about your partner’s sexual history, like when they were last screened for STDs or their safe-sex practices, is important. But one's judgement of that sexual history is not and should not be dictated by the gender of anyone’s former partners. Bisexual people are not a risk or a liability, nor should we be treated as enigmas by the straight world.