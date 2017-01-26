Vanity Fair‘s Iconic Covers Get A Remix & We’re Here For It

When Hollywood discusses representation and diversity, not a lot of people consider the entire spectrum of ethnicities and races that are underserved. But as the industry moves forward, there are some glimmers of hope. Actors like Constance Wu are bringing the issue to the forefront of conversation, and while the number of actors of color in this year's nominations is better than it has been in the past, there's still a lot of work to be done. One of the bastions of Hollywood glamour, the annual Vanity Fair Hollywood Issue is getting a major transformation courtesy of BuzzFeed. After noticing that the covers, which celebrate the year's best performances and some of the biggest stars and directors, didn't represent Asian-Americans, the site decided to recreate them with its own staff. "As a queer Cuban, Korean, Filipina woman, I don’t see myself represented in a multifaceted way," Ashley Perez, a development partner at BuzzFeed, said. "I hope to keep telling stories that represent the intersections of my life."
The BuzzFeed staff decided to feature a few of its Asian-American members and provide each with a Vanity Fair-esque interview, too. Staffers spoke of their proudest moments and reflected on what it means to be an Asian-American in the entertainment industry — and what they hope to see from Hollywood in terms of representation. Niki Ang, a video producer, hopes that BuzzFeed continues to "create content where Asian people and queer people learn about their cultures and heritage and can connect with their roots." In total, 22 employees posed for the portrait, including LGBTQ individuals and mixed-race staffers. The photo does a great job recreating the iconic images (though we doubt blue hair and punk mohawks would grace a VF cover). Faced with such an inspiring message, here's hoping that Hollywood follows suit.
