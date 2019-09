Vanity Fair‘s Iconic Covers Get A Remix & We’re Here For It

When Hollywood discusses representation and diversity, not a lot of people consider the entire spectrum of ethnicities and races that are underserved. But as the industry moves forward, there are some glimmers of hope. Actors like Constance Wu are bringing the issue to the forefront of conversation, and while the number of actors of color in this year's nominations is better than it has been in the past, there's still a lot of work to be done . One of the bastions of Hollywood glamour, the annual Vanity Fair Hollywood Issue is getting a major transformation courtesy of BuzzFeed . After noticing that the covers, which celebrate the year's best performances and some of the biggest stars and directors, didn't represent Asian-Americans, the site decided to recreate them with its own staff. "As a queer Cuban, Korean, Filipina woman, I don’t see myself represented in a multifaceted way," Ashley Perez, a development partner at BuzzFeed, said. "I hope to keep telling stories that represent the intersections of my life."