You Can Now Buy David Bowie Stamps (But Only In The U.K.)

So, listen up, gang: Now would be a really good time to get a British pen pal. Or maybe just go to London and clean out a post office. The Royal Mail today announced that it is releasing a set of 10 postage stamps commemorating the late David Bowie , who died in January 2016. The stamps will be circulated from March 14, but are available for pre-order now. Whether your peak-Bowie preferences run from Ziggy Stardust to the Thin White Duke, there's a stamp sure to appeal. The set features homages to the album covers for Hunky Dory, Aladdin Sane, Heroes, Let’s Dance, Earthling, and Blackstar. The 1973 Ziggy Stardust tour, the 1978 Stage tour, the 1983 Serious Moonlight tour, and the 2004 Reality tour are also commemorated.