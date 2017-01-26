The Reason Lin-Manuel Miranda Is Bringing His Mom To The Oscars Will Tear You APART

Lin-Manuel Miranda's work on Moana's "How Far I'll Go" scored him a nomination for the Best Original Song Oscar, and he'll be taking an important +1 to the ceremony. Nope, we're not talking about his wife Vanessa Nadal. That special someone is his mother. As a child, Miranda would tell his mom she'd come with him to accept his first Oscar. So, now, he's making good on his word. "I've promised her she was coming with me to the Oscars since I was 10," he told USA Today. He hardly had time to celebrate the victory, since he was on the set of the live-action Mary Poppins film, which he's starring in, when he got the phone call. The cast congratulated him, then they got back to work. But despite his busy career, his main objective right now is making sure his mother feels like a star at the ceremony. "We gotta get my mom a dress," he said. "Obviously, the first priority is getting my mom looking nice. I can wear any old penguin suit."
