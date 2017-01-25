Did Dr. Wren Kingston's (Julian Morris) phone call with Big A include hair advice? If so, it would explain why the good doc is currently sporting a very-buzzed 'do in the latest promotional photos. Check them out over at Entertainment Weekly, and tell me it's not proof that this guy is Uber A. Er, okay, so maybe that's a tad extreme — but I'm definitely not the only fan convinced the Radley doctor and Melissa's (Torrey DeVitto) on again, off again boyfriend is involved in A's endgame. Though Wren has not appeared on the series since 2013, the Brit has been mentioned several times in recent episodes. In season 6, Melissa revealed that Wren had talked to Charlotte (Vanessa Ray), a.k.a. Big A, and that the convo led to Wren ending things with Melissa. Why stay chummy with everyone's favorite stalker if not for nefarious reasons? The short hair, the scruff — Wren's certainly gotten edgy since we last saw him. Maybe that's not even Wren in those photos, but his secret identical brother who has a vendetta against the Liars because — Okay, okay. Getting ahead of myself. But given all the theories that came out of Spencer's (Troian Bellisario) bangs, it's worth speculating.
