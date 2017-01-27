Update: On Thursday, Whedon tweeted a clarification about his tweet. Whedon wrote, "the Pekingese he married under" refers to his ugly yappy father-in-law, not Ivanka."
.@HuffingtonPost "the Pekingese he married under" refers to his ugly yappy father-in-law, not Ivanka. Can't believe I have to explain that— Joss Whedon (@joss) January 26, 2017
This article was originally published on January 25. Update: Some commenters on Refinery29's feeds have noted that the tweet may have referred to President Trump as a "Pekingese," not Ivanka. It's unclear what Whedon meant by "married under," but a rep for Whedon didn't immediately respond to Refinery29's request for comment.
Joss Whedon is no stranger to controversial tweets, and it looks like that's not changing anytime soon. On Tuesday, Whedon tweeted a photo of Jared Kushner, senior adviser to Donald Trump. Kushner is Ivanka Trump's husband, and Whedon added a caption indirectly referring to her with the photo. "Hey, keep your eyes on this fucking prize too. He's a Voldemort in training, & unlike the Pekingese he married under, can play the long game," Whedon tweeted. It's not clear what, exactly, he meant by the message.
Hey, keep your eyes on this fucking prize too. He's a Voldemort in training, & unlike the Pekingese he married under, can play the long game pic.twitter.com/SNsuYdqlIp— Joss Whedon (@joss) January 24, 2017
Earlier this month, Whedon came under scrutiny for a separate tweet about House Speaker Paul Ryan. The Buffy creator tweeted, "Violence solves nothing. I want a rhino to fuck @SpeakerRyan to death with its horn because it's FUNNY, not because he's a #GOPmurderbro."
Violence solves nothing. I want a rhino to fuck @SpeakerRyan to death with its horn because it's FUNNY, not because he's a #GOPmurderbro— Joss Whedon (@joss) January 14, 2017
Since sharing the photo of Kushner, Whedon has continued to tweet and retweet various criticisms of President Trump. Kushner and Ivanka Trump haven't responded to Whedon's tweet.
