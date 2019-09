This article was originally published on January 25. Update: Some commenters on Refinery29's feeds have noted that the tweet may have referred to President Trump as a "Pekingese," not Ivanka. It's unclear what Whedon meant by "married under," but a rep for Whedon didn't immediately respond to Refinery29's request for comment.Joss Whedon is no stranger to controversial tweets, and it looks like that's not changing anytime soon. On Tuesday, Whedon tweeted a photo of Jared Kushner, senior adviser to Donald Trump. Kushner is Ivanka Trump's husband, and Whedon added a caption indirectly referring to her with the photo. "Hey, keep your eyes on this fucking prize too. He's a Voldemort in training, & unlike the Pekingese he married under, can play the long game," Whedon tweeted. It's not clear what, exactly, he meant by the message.