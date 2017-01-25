Ansel Elgort Is Releasing A VERY Sexy Music Video

Kids: They grow up so fast. One day, they're starring in a series of postapocalyptic action films and the next, they're DJing under the alias Ansolo. If you're not familiar with that particular coming-of-age story, it's the career path of none other than Ansel Elgort, the babyfaced little bro from the Divergent series. Like many young aspiring pop stars, Elgort is out to prove that he's not just an angelic cherub by upping his sex appeal. In a preview posted to his Instagram for his latest song, "Thief," he teased the accompanying music video, and there's a lot of skin on display. In the short clip, we see some bath-time fun. But there are no rubber duckies to be found. Instead, Elgort in taking a soak with his current girlfriend and on-again, off-again high school sweetheart, Violetta Komyshan. (Things are definitely on at the moment.) The super sexy clip shows them together in a pretty swanky tub getting clean or dirty, depending on how you choose to interpret the situation.
The song itself? It's not exactly a club thumper. It leans sexy and slow, so maybe DJ Ansolo channeling D'Angelo and not Diplo. Thankfully, YouTube user Taye Williams uploaded Elgort's Instagram Live broadcast so you can hear the song in its entirety. Warning: It's three minutes of a shirtless Elgort bobbing his head to his own music.
