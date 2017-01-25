Glee Star Describes The Struggles Of Working Two Weeks After Giving Birth

For some parents, going back to work after parental leave is a welcome break from a schedule consumed by childcare. For many, it's also exhausting to juggle a job and the demands of a new baby. Jayma Mays, known as Emma Pillsbury on Glee, gave birth to her first son Jude in August. Two weeks later, she was back on the set of the show Trial & Error. "I thought, yeah, you have a baby and then you just go to work," she told People. "I had no idea." She recalled being so out of it she actually forgot she'd given birth. "I remember looking up and I was like, 'Did I have a baby?' I was hallucinating," she said. Mays was at least lucky enough to have the help of her child's grandparents and a work environment that accommodated new parents, which is not something everyone has. "Thankfully, they were all incredibly supportive in allowing me to pump and do all those things I wanted to do as a mom," she said. "I was so sleep-deprived, and just so mentally exhausted. I was like, 'I think I had a baby.' It was nuts. The first month for me was absolutely nuts. I’m just now coming through it." She obviously handled it like a pro, because she got through the filming of Trial & Error, a crime documentary parody that premieres March 7.
