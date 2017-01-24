⚡️ hogwarts ⚡️ . About time I gave Hogwarts a shot! This paint took five hours total but I could probably have happily painted it for ten - challenging but fun. I used a painterly sort of style and a speed paint will be up on YouTube by tomorrow ☺️ . Featuring: ⚡️ @mehronmakeup Paradise Paints in Black, White, Teal, Yellow and Orange ⚡️ @inglot_australia 110R, 63, 351, 300 Freedom Eyeshadows, HD Foundation, Sparkling Dust 7 ⚡️ @sugarpill Tako, Bulletproof, Mochi, Flamepoint, Buttercupcake ⚡️ @katvondbeauty Lock It Powder Foundation L45, Shade and Light Palette, Trooper Tattoo Liner, Lolita Liquid Lipstick, Monarch Palette Hair is @gooddyeyoung and earrings from a pop up store ✨ #georginaryland #harrypotter #hogwarts

