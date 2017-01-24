Quick question: Do you have an uninterrupted 2 minutes and 31 seconds to spare? If the answer is yes, then good, because you’re going to need it. Once you press play on this mind-boggling time-lapse video of makeup artist Georgina Ryland painting an incredibly detailed image of Hogwarts on her own body, you won’t be able to look away. Did we mention it's wildly soothing?
The Australian beauty pro (who used numerous products from Mehron, Inglot, Sugarpill, and Kat Von D to create the masterpiece) shared the end result on Instagram — and the results are epic. “This paint took five hours total but I could probably have happily painted it for ten,” Ryland explained in the caption. “Challenging, but fun.”
⚡️ hogwarts ⚡️ . About time I gave Hogwarts a shot! This paint took five hours total but I could probably have happily painted it for ten - challenging but fun. I used a painterly sort of style and a speed paint will be up on YouTube by tomorrow ☺️ . Featuring: ⚡️ @mehronmakeup Paradise Paints in Black, White, Teal, Yellow and Orange ⚡️ @inglot_australia 110R, 63, 351, 300 Freedom Eyeshadows, HD Foundation, Sparkling Dust 7 ⚡️ @sugarpill Tako, Bulletproof, Mochi, Flamepoint, Buttercupcake ⚡️ @katvondbeauty Lock It Powder Foundation L45, Shade and Light Palette, Trooper Tattoo Liner, Lolita Liquid Lipstick, Monarch Palette Hair is @gooddyeyoung and earrings from a pop up store ✨ #georginaryland #harrypotter #hogwarts
Ryland’s attention to detail is remarkable, especially when you consider the fact that she’s watching her progress in a mirror, so everything is reversed. Seriously, just think of how difficult it is to successfully manage a basic cat eye while looking in your selfie camera. If Ryland’s work isn’t impressive, then we don’t know what is.
