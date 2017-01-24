Wondering how it's possible that Trump won despite polls predicting otherwise and Hillary getting the popular vote? The documentary Trumped: Inside the Greatest Political Upset of All Time may have some answers. The film starts with the primaries and follows the election through the debates up until Trump's victory, according to a synopsis. "Though these events are freshly ingrained in our collective consciousness, the profound effect of watching them through the prism of an accelerated reality casts new light on the state of the Union while harnessing the power of cinema to expand our perception of the election." It's directed by former civil rights lawyer Banks Tarver, The First 48 and After the First 48 showrunner Ted Bourne, and Missed Connections producer Mary Robertson. In a preview shared by The Huffington Post, we see a crowd of people chanting "Trump!" "This was the year of populist rage," a voiceover says. "And their attitude was, I want to roll a stick of Dynamite into Washington, D.C. and see where the rubble falls." The Showtime Documentary Films production premieres at Sundance this week and comes to Showtime on February 3 at 9 p.m. ET.
