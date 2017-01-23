Viola Davis Makes Heartbreaking Revelation For HTGAWM Fans

Viola Davis pretty much broke our hearts during a pre-recorded interview with Good Morning America. The Golden Globe-winning actress spoke to co-anchor Michael Strahan about a burning question that's been lingering in the minds of every How to Get Away With Murder fan. Does it get better? “I’m waiting for it to get better. I want her to just do better, maybe go to therapy," she remarked about her character, Annalise Keating. She then dropped a heartbreaker. "Let me tell you something, it’s gonna get a whole lot worse before it gets better." Many fans may be wondering how that's even possible. In the show's midseason finale, emotions peaked. Annalise gets arrested, and her house explodes — with poor Wes inside. Let it be known that HTGAWM creator, Shonda Rhimes, does not write for the weak of heart. (Remember McDreamy?) On a lighter, real-life note, Davis also discussed the honor of finally receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “That was pretty spectacular," she said. Watch the rest of the interview, below.
