Shia LaBeouf Confronted A White Supremacist At His Art Installation

January 20 didn't just mark the start of Donald Trump's presidency. It also marked the beginning of Shia LaBeouf's four-year-long art project, "He Will Not Divide Us," which the actor installed at New York's Museum of the Moving Image with collaborators Nastja Säde Rönkkö and Luke Turner. While the art installation encourages viewers to look into a webcam and proclaim, "He will not divide us," a white supremacist paid a visit to the museum this weekend and had some choice words for those partaking in the piece. In a clip from the "He Will Not Divide Us" livestream, we can see a crowd gathered, chanting LaBeouf's mantra over and over. A few seconds into the clip, which was recorded on Sunday, we see someone approach the camera to add a few other sentiments to the mix. LaBeouf, who was also in attendance, proceeded to yell his mantra into the neo-Nazi's ear. Repeatedly. After taking a few "He will not divide us" chants to the face, the man in question flees. It's a master class in method activism. Check it out for yourself.
White supremacist yells into the camera and Shia LaBeouf shuts him down. This has been a very interesting live stream. #HeWillNotDivideUs pic.twitter.com/CqY9pLobWi— #HeWillNotDivideUs (@HWNDUS) January 23, 2017
You can watch the livestream, which will be running for the entirety of Trump's presidency, at hewillnotdivide.us.
