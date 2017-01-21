Will Blake Lively Join Ryan Reynolds If He Reprises His Green Lantern Role?

After much speculation, DC Entertainment is willing to give The Green Lantern's story a revisit in the form of another movie. Best of all? That olive branch surprisingly extends to the original film's leading man, Ryan Reynolds. It's no secret that the superhero flick failed to meet Hollywood's box office standards. Actually, let's be real it flopped...hard. In fact, it was joked about so much that it was an actual punchline in his more successful film, Deadpool. Though, was that much ado about nothing? Apparently. Reynolds' name is reportedly a frontrunner for Green Lantern Corps, according to TheWrap. The film is slated for release in 2020. Other contenders for Hal Jordan's storyline include: Tom Cruise, Joel McHale, Bradley Cooper, Armie Hammer, and Jake Gyllenhaal. Though the first Green Lantern flopped, it's where Reynolds met his now-wife, Blake Lively. And the reason they went on that first date. The rest is history. Lively played Carol Ferris, Hal's love interest. So now that we know Reynolds could be back, will Blake join? Stay tuned.
