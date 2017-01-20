Remember “Super Bass” Mini-Singer, Sophia Grace? She Just Released Her Own Music

Time certainly flies. One minute, you're an 8-year-old on The Ellen DeGeneres show rapping the lyrics to your favorite song. The next, you're 13 and releasing your own music. Back in 2011, Sophia Grace Brownlee and her cousin, Rosie McClelland, appeared in a video that went viral. Grace rapped to her favorite Nick Minaj track, "Super Bass," while her adorable cousin took on the role of a silent backup singer. Hearts melted. The two were then invited to Ellen's show, where gasp! — Grace met her idol, Minaj.
Today, Grace is showing the world she's got a few original tricks of her own. She's released a video for her song "Hollywood," along with a seven-track EP of the same name. The carefree tune features WWE superstars Lana, Naomi, Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, and Sasha Banks. It's also reportedly the first track from her forthcoming new album, Girl in the Mirror, which is set for release this summer, according to Metro U.K. Check out the fun, colorful video below, and take a trip down memory lane with a couple YouTube throwbacks.
Advertisement
Advertisement