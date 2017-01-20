J.K. Rowling Debunks Harry Potter Rumor: “This. Is. Not. True.”

Fans really want J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter and the Cursed Child two-part play to become a movie trilogy. Really badly. Like, lets's-start-some-rumors badly. But Rowling is here to set the record straight. Again. On Twitter, the author debunked the rumors of a Cursed Child trilogy not once, but twice. It started when she tweeted: "I know a lot of people are looking for reasons to be cheerful today, but there is NO TRUTH to the rumour about a #CursedChild movie trilogy!"
Fans were upset not only with the news that there are no plans for more movies in the Harry Potter world, but that Rowling chose to break the news on an already emotional day (the day Trump was inaugurated).
As Screenrant reports, the murmur started after a guest on Unofficial Universal Orlando Podcast claimed that the original core three Hogwarts students would return for a series of unreleased films. "They want this trilogy of movies to have the actors that we know and love from the original films, that we watched grow up, as adults,” Universal Park historian and journalist Jim Hill said. "And, of course, they’re hiring a bunch of new, younger actors to play their children with the hope that, if we can lean on J.K., maybe there’ll be The Cursed Adolescent." Rowling, however, says hell no.
Another day, another bit of Harry Potter podcast drama.
