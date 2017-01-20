This Fitness Blogger Got Real About The Downside To Her Weight Loss

PLEASE READ: ??The difference between this photos isn't my level of happiness or contentment with myself. Or what measure of beauty I relate/d to (FYI I thought I was hot shit on the left)??. It's not my confidence. Or the affection I feel for myself. ✨The ONLY thing different is a number of inches, some discipline, and time. ✨If you don't believe you are worthy of love at 225 lbs, you won't grasp it 70lbs later. It won't matter if you see your ideal body in the mirror, your confidence doesn't come from smaller sized yoga pants...it has to be soul-deep. And it has to be foundational to be transformational. ?? You don't need to have rock solid abs, or free-flowing air between your thighs, or a marathon under your belt to find your value. It exists within you ALREADY, my dear. Dig deep and find it. ?? Shed what culture tells you is perfection. Screw the fear of not fitting the mold. Fuck the revenge body. You do it for you. With love, first. ?? #bebetter #transformationmonday? #fuckyourbeautystandards

A photo posted by Chinae (@getfitbrooklyn) on Jan 16, 2017 at 7:45am PST