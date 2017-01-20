Greta Gerwig & Elle Fanning Star In A Film To Benefit Planned Parenthood

With Donald Trump taking office and potentially defunding Planned Parenthood, the movie 20th Century Women could not have come out on a better day. The film centers on a boy based on writer/director Mike Mills, his mother (Annette Bening), and two women (Greta Gerwig and Elle Fanning) who help her raise him in the 1970s. The women deal with various reproductive health issues throughout the movie, and make several trips to Planned Parenthood. So, appropriately, the movie's studio A24, will donate money from the ticket sales to the organization. Mills consulted Planned Parenthood to ensure the film was historically accurate. "The people at Planned Parenthood were so helpful to me with the writing and pre-production of 20th Century Women," he said in a press release. "They connected me with people who worked in PP offices in the '70s to make sure every aspect of my scenes was correct, from the language counselors used to the very particular decor and dress of the people in those offices, to the overarching philosophy and attitude of the women who worked there. It was very important to me that we capture this moment in women’s reproductive rights accurately and they were so generous and helpful to me." This featurette includes interviews with Mills and the cast, as well as an excellent scene about menstruation.
