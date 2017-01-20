Plenty of big-name politicians and stars were at President Donald Trump's inauguration on Friday. But Fox News noticed one attendee other networks weren't mentioning. In a tweet Friday morning, the network tweeted a screengrab of its inauguration coverage. The image featured Duck Dynasty star Willie Robertson above the chyron "Dignitaries Arrive At Capitol For Inauguration." And, lest you think that banner was a mistake, the tweet also include a quote from Robertson, who told Fox of Trump's election, "I was happy to be a part of this early, but there's a lot of people on board now, that's for sure."
.@williebosshog: "I was happy to be a part of this early but there's a lot of people on board now, that's for sure." #Trump45 pic.twitter.com/kU5dguUmVh— Fox News (@FoxNews) January 20, 2017
Robertson isn't wrong — enough people were "on board" that Trump became our 45th president. But some Twitter users questioned why the network chose to refer to him as a dignitary.
@r0ckn3 @aaronfalk He's considered a dignitary now? Duck Dynasty's Willie Robertson? #NotTheOnion https://t.co/ciYfmbrcvC— Cimaron Neugebauer (@CimCity) January 20, 2017
@FoxNews @williebosshog You call THAT GUY a dignitary ????— Disgusted Democrat (@maryemccoy) January 20, 2017
Willie Robertson de la téléréalité "Duck Dynasty" https://t.co/U1osCgEkhO— Amandine Rebourg (@Amandiine) January 20, 2017
It's not surprising that Robertson decided to attend the inauguration, though. In a speech praising Trump at the Republican National Convention last July, Robertson said that "no matter who you are, Donald Trump will have your back." Let's hope he's right.
