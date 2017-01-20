Story from Entertainment News

Fox News Tweets Image Calling Duck Dynasty Star A “Dignitary”

Meghan De Maria
Plenty of big-name politicians and stars were at President Donald Trump's inauguration on Friday. But Fox News noticed one attendee other networks weren't mentioning. In a tweet Friday morning, the network tweeted a screengrab of its inauguration coverage. The image featured Duck Dynasty star Willie Robertson above the chyron "Dignitaries Arrive At Capitol For Inauguration." And, lest you think that banner was a mistake, the tweet also include a quote from Robertson, who told Fox of Trump's election, "I was happy to be a part of this early, but there's a lot of people on board now, that's for sure."
Advertisement
Robertson isn't wrong — enough people were "on board" that Trump became our 45th president. But some Twitter users questioned why the network chose to refer to him as a dignitary.
It's not surprising that Robertson decided to attend the inauguration, though. In a speech praising Trump at the Republican National Convention last July, Robertson said that "no matter who you are, Donald Trump will have your back." Let's hope he's right.
Advertisement

More from News

R29 Original Series