Plenty of big-name politicians and stars were at President Donald Trump's inauguration on Friday. But Fox News noticed one attendee other networks weren't mentioning. In a tweet Friday morning, the network tweeted a screengrab of its inauguration coverage. The image featured Duck Dynasty star Willie Robertson above the chyron "Dignitaries Arrive At Capitol For Inauguration." And, lest you think that banner was a mistake, the tweet also include a quote from Robertson, who told Fox of Trump's election, "I was happy to be a part of this early, but there's a lot of people on board now, that's for sure."