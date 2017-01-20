Tim Tams Are Finally Available Nationwide

They come from a land down under. Tim Tams, an Australian biscuit brand that's been notoriously hard to find on our shores, are finally getting a nationwide rollout thanks to Target and a slew of other stores. While the delicious chocolate cookies (in the land of koalas and Kylie Minogue, cookies are called biscuits and people still listen to Kylie Minogue) have been available in select cities, a spokesperson confirmed to Mic that the sweet treats will appear on store shelves from sea to shining sea. For those unfamiliar with the delicacy, a Tim Tam is a chocolate-covered crispy cookie sandwich. Inside, you'll find even more chocolate. They're the Oreos of Australia. The Vegemite to our peanut butter. The fairy bread to our unicorn concoctions. If you happen to find a sleeve of Tim Tams on your next Target run, know that, like Oreos, they taste better when you dunk 'em. But don't limit yourself to just milk. In Australia, there's a practice called the Tim Tam Slam, which involves biting off opposite corners of a Tim Tam biscuit and sipping cocoa or coffee through the makeshift "straw." You'll get a warm, gooey chocolate treat that'll have you ditching your Mint Milanos in no time. Plus, all four of Tim Tam's flavors are coming stateside: Dark Mint, Classic Dark, Caramel, and Original. To see if what stores near you are stocked with the good stuff, click over to itsnotacookie.com.
