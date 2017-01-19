We've been seeing social media posts of aisles lit up pink on planes that are taking people to Washington, D.C. With millions heading to women's marches in D.C. and around the world this weekend, we love seeing an airline celebrating in unity with the attendees.
"I didn't hear them say anything, but when they [turned on the lights] the whole plane recognized their intention and everyone started clapping," says Krystal Parrish, who was on a flight from Chicago-Midway to BWI Airport today. She posted the photo below:
Others posted photos and reports:
Southwest turns on the pink lights and a loud cheer erupts. #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/Ft8ukziRVk— Jennifer MOran (@jgmoran2) January 19, 2017
Seeing hundreds of thousands of people traveling together in the spirit of promoting women's equality is inspiring many to tweet positive messages.
This morning my plane was full of strong, motivated women attending @womensmarch. This contagious, empowered spirit is exactly #whyIMarch ?— Bianca Davis Mecoli (@bdavis7) January 19, 2017
Over half the SLC > PHL plane is full of #WomensMarch ladies! Love it!! ???✈️— Kate Jorgensen (@Gunrack) January 19, 2017
On a plane to NC, quite a few people are headed to DC for the #WomensMarch, I'm grateful for them. I will march in solidarity in Asheville.— Paige Madison (@FossilHistory) January 19, 2017
A Southwest representative tells us that this isn't the first time the company has lit up its planes pink for a worthy cause. "Some of our aircraft are equipped with mood lighting and while this was not a companywide initiative, at times, our flight crews will adjust the lighting for a customer or group of customers traveling on their flight," she said. "For instance, in October, one of our flight attendants changed the lighting to honor a breast-cancer survivor onboard their flight."
Madeline Buxton contributed reporting to this story.
