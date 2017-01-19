Chance The Rapper’s Lil Brother Came Out On Twitter

Chance the Rapper's family must have good genes. Both he and his little brother, Taylor Bennett, have been gifted stellar music skills, good style, and a great outlook on life to top it all off. A case in point is seen on Taylor’s Twitter. On January 18, the rapper came out as bisexual to thousands of friends and strangers. In a series of three tweets, he explained that 2017 was going to be the year he share this detail of his life with his fans to "help others that struggle with the same issues." His message was short, to the point, and very well received. The next day, January 19, Taylor celebrated his 21st birthday as an openly bisexual man. His ability to speak positively and passionately about his experience as an LGBTQ man is very inspiring.