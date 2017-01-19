I personally find this statement to be more offensive than the performance itself. It uses a lot of inspiring buzzwords and Dr. King quotes to basically say nothing. You think history might be in vain, but you’re participating in a monumental turning point that threatens that history. Who are you speaking for? The 13% of Black men and 4% of Black women who voted for Trump? They may be a minority, but they certainly aren’t “voiceless.” The person they threw their civic weight behind is running the country and tweeting about it the whole time. How are you going to be a bridge? By singing a song? Do you think your sultry melodies are going to inspire Trump to support #BlackLivesMatter or rethink his position on "locker room talk"? Girl. Bye. If you want to ride this wave of publicity and deposit a nice check into your account, by all means, get your money, sis. But don’t insult your fans by suggesting that we’re somehow missing a bigger point about unity and progress.