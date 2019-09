hotep

I met R & B singer Chrisette Michele in 2007 during the promo tour for her debut album. She belted out some joints from I Am (still her best album, in my opinion) in the middle of a huge Border’s bookstore in Chicago. I worked there at the time and asked my manager to let me abandon my post at the cash register to catch her. I was blown away by the power of her voice and never would have imagined that it would be used in service of welcoming a controversial president with a history of pussy grabbing. In addition to her soulful voice, Chrisette is known for aligning herself with social justice and Black liberation lyrically. The title track from her third studio album is called “Let Freedom Reign” and featuredpro-Black rapper Talib Kweli. So imagine everyone’s surprise when the former R&B Divas: Los Angeles star confirmed that she would be performing at Donald J. Trump’s inauguration on Friday. There was a mixture of disappointment and outrage. Spike Lee has decided not to use her music in his upcoming Netflix series. Questlove and her former collaborator Kweli are willing to pay her not to do the gig . And Black Twitter has not let Chrisette’s mentions have a moment’s rest since the announcement.