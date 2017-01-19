@ChrisetteM if you needed money we would have set up a go fund me for you. I hope this was worth selling your soul and losing your fanbase— VzA (@ValerieComplex) January 19, 2017
"My heart is broken for our country, for the hopes of our children, for the fights of those who came before us. I cry at the thought that Black History, American History might be in vain. This country has had great moments. God has shined His light upon us. Today, I hope that Great Moments begin in peaceful & progressive conversation. I am willing to be a bridge. I don't mind "These Stones", if they allow me to be a voice for the voiceless. I am here. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once said, "Our lives begin to end, the day we become silent about what matters,". I am here, representing you, because this is what matters." - Chrisette Michele #NoPoliticalGenius We Can't Be Present If We're Silent | LINK IN BIO