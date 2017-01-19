If You Live In This State, You’re Probably Losing Money

A new survey from NerdWallet found that the state where women earn the least compared to men is Wyoming. Women there, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, only earned 64.4 cents for every dollar men made in 2015. Louisiana had the second largest income discrepancy between genders, with West Virginia coming in third. So it's clear that while the wage gap between men and women may be closing, there is still a lot of work to be done. The report says that this inequality is trickling down to women's savings, like their 401Ks. Women in Wyoming have to save $1.55 for every dollar their male counterparts invest in retirement savings in order to save the same amount. On the other hand, the state with the smallest wage gap is New York. Women there make 88.7 cents for every dollar men make. We hope to see the gap close more in the coming years — though while Donald Trump has said that he supports equal pay in principle, he has been hesitant to discuss implementing policies on a national level. See the video from Veuer below for the full story.
