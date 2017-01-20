Ruby Rose Wants To Be A Role Model For Her Younger Self

Remember Ruby Rose? The actress exploded onto the pop culture landscape in the summer of 2015 when she appeared on Orange Is the New Black. Then, it seemed, Rose slunk from the spotlight, leaving us to wonder when we'd get to enjoy her presence once more. The 30-year-old actress has been busy, actually. In 2017, she has a grand total of four movies coming out, including XXX: The Return of Xander Cage. Suffice to say, we're going to have a Rose-filled year, and for that we are thankful to the pop culture gods. Our reasons for being grateful are twofold; Rose isn't just an engaging on-screen presence. She's also an outspoken advocate for LGBTQ rights and one of the world's most prominent androgynous icons. In a new interview with The EDIT, the Australian native said that she wants to be a role model, too. "I want to be the person I wished was around when I was growing up," she said. Since her big breakout, Rose has been schooling us on gender fluidity. Even before Orange Is the New Black, she starred in a music video called "Break Free" that explores the division between genders. "I think if I had a choice to be remembered for just one thing it would be 'Break Free.' I wrote it, I produced it, I starred in it — it's my life story," Rose told Refinery29 last summer. Rose is continuing to educate us now. The actress gave a brief explainer to The EDIT about the proper language for the queer community. The term LGBTQ is constantly changing to be more inclusive — it's fluid, just like gender. "Actually, it’s LGBTQI 2 Spirits +," she said. "The I is for intersex and the 2 Spirits is for native people who believe that androgynous people have two spirits, male and female." Even Rose admits that the proper terms can get difficult. "It can be confusing." Confusing, but not impossible. She added: "Just learn it — it’s not that hard.” Preach. Here's to even more Ruby Rose in 2017.
