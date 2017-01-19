This Singer Just Made An Excellent Point About Mental Health Progress

"A while ago I was open about my struggle with an ongoing anxiety disorder I've had for years," she wrote in her caption. "Travelling alone on the tube alone was a big no no but in the last couple of weeks I made a choice to do what had felt impossible for a long time. Here I am doing it!" Mvula also made the point that any progress is progress and that when it comes to mental health, even just the smallest step counts, urging her followers to realize that they aren't alone in their struggles. "Urging anyone who struggles with anxiety to take small steps," she wrote. "Anything is possible! You're not alone." Mvula's points have clearly resonated with followers, who commented to thank her for her honesty and openness. "Anxiety is a subject most people do not talk enough about," one user wrote. "I struggle with anxiety as well...I'm on a plane right now and that's when I'm challenged most. One step and one journey at a time." Mvula's post is a reminder that recovery isn't easy, nor is it a linear process — and it's important to be kind to yourself and celebrate the progress you make, no matter how small the step seems.