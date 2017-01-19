This Singer Just Made An Excellent Point About Mental Health Progress

If you've ever suffered from anxiety, you'll know how common and easy it can be to get wrapped up in an overwhelming amount of stress over certain things. Anxiety is complex and manifests in many different ways for different people, but it can often involve being unable to put aside a feeling of worry that's triggered by certain situations. For British singer Laura Mvula, her anxiety disorder is especially high when she's left alone. "This anxiety thing is something that has dictated my life," she told The Guardian last year. But now, Mvula is working steadily towards recovery and shared a powerful message about mental health progress on her Instagram. On Wednesday, the singer posted a photo of a London Underground tube station, explaining that she's overcoming her anxieties over traveling alone on the train.
P R O G R E S S ?? A while ago I was open about my struggle with an ongoing anxiety disorder I've had for years. Travelling alone on the tube alone was a big no no but in the last couple of weeks I made a choice to do what had felt impossible for a long time. Here I am doing it! Urging anyone who struggles with anxiety to take small steps. Anything is possible! You're not alone. ??? (whoops nearly missed my stop writing this!?) #mentalhealth #awareness #freedom #hope #strength
"A while ago I was open about my struggle with an ongoing anxiety disorder I've had for years," she wrote in her caption. "Travelling alone on the tube alone was a big no no but in the last couple of weeks I made a choice to do what had felt impossible for a long time. Here I am doing it!" Mvula also made the point that any progress is progress and that when it comes to mental health, even just the smallest step counts, urging her followers to realize that they aren't alone in their struggles. "Urging anyone who struggles with anxiety to take small steps," she wrote. "Anything is possible! You're not alone." Mvula's points have clearly resonated with followers, who commented to thank her for her honesty and openness. "Anxiety is a subject most people do not talk enough about," one user wrote. "I struggle with anxiety as well...I'm on a plane right now and that's when I'm challenged most. One step and one journey at a time." Mvula's post is a reminder that recovery isn't easy, nor is it a linear process — and it's important to be kind to yourself and celebrate the progress you make, no matter how small the step seems.
If you are experiencing anxiety and are in need of crisis support, please call the Crisis Call Center’s 24-hour hotline at 1-775-784-8090.
