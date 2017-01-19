8 Things We Learned From An Inside Look At Bella Hadid’s Apartment

Here are some things we learned from W magazine's exclusive video tour of Bella Hadid's apartment: 1. There's some killer exposed brick going on. 2. She refers to it as her "humble little apartment," but this video proves otherwise. 3. She likes playing with her Jenga set. "Every day when I get home from work...I just take one out." 4. "Siri, can I order a pizza?" 5. And then she eats the pizza while clutching her pizza pillow. 6. She's been collecting rubber duckies since she was 19 (she's only 20, though). 7. She loves to color. 8. She's basically our cool, dopey little sister. For more of Bella's unbearably cutesy Gen-Z-ness, watch the video below.
