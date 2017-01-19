These Are Starbucks’ 2017 Beverages From All Around The World

We're only a few weeks into the new year, but we're guessing you've already had your fair share of Starbucks' new 2017 beverage, the Cascara Latte. We certainly have, and we have no plans to slow down our consumption. But, we weren't the only ones who got a brand new beverage to obsess over. Did you know that Starbucks locations all around the world introduced new offerings at the beginning of the year? That's right, and they're totally different from what we have here in the U.S.
We were more than happy with the coffee cherry flavors of the Cascara Latte, until we saw the line-up of drinks available in Latin America, Asia, Europe, and Australia. Now, we're a little jealous. The new Starbucks menu items abroad range from sweet to exotic, and we wish we could get a taste of every single one.
Ahead, you'll find all the newest flavors from across the globe. After you take your taste buds on this virtual tour of the world, we suggest running out to get a Cascara Latte or maybe even a Smoked Butterscotch Latte for comfort. Trust me, you'll need it after you see what you've been missing.