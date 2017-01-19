Story from Food & Drinks

This Hip-Hop Party Takes Brunching To A New Level

Suzannah Weiss
Photo: Courtesy of Hip Hop Brunch's Facebook.
Everyone knows brunch is the best meal of the day. But what we didn't realize is that we could be having much more fun with our brunches. A party in London called Hip Hop Brunch LDN is taking brunching to a whole new level, Elite Daily reports. The menu is hip-hop themed, with Beyoncé’s Baked Chicken, Snoop’s Vegetable Fajita, and other artist-inspired soul foods. The ingredients are organic and home-sourced. But the most unique offering is the hip-hop karaoke.
And, of course, when you put together hip hop and alcohol, you get lots of dancing.
If that's not enough entertainment to start your day, you can also get a temporary tattoo or see some magic tricks.
The tickets go from £40-£45, which covers bottomless cocktails, a three-course meal, and karaoke. It's in a new place each week, so you have to get your ticket to learn the secret location.
