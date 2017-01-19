Why This ASOS Launch Is A Very Big Deal

If you thought the shopping clickhole that is ASOS already had it all, prepare to have your mind blown. While the site is probably the only place you can go head to when you're looking to fill your virtual cart with both a dinosaur tail and glittery sneakers, it didn't have options for every guy out there. Long celebrated for offering a line for plus-size women, options for petite women, and a marketplace for one-of-a-kind vintage finds, ASOS just made a major move by adding a range of options for tall and plus-size men. "We’ve had this curve collection for a while [for women] so it’s been a very obvious thing to look at menswear," an ASOS spokesperson said told Mic. "That matched with searches online for bigger sizes, knowing what the market’s doing and knowing that not anyone is really doing it, it was obvious. There’s gaps in the market that made it make sense." ASOS looked to fill the void with an initial drop of over 200 items, with items coming from the site's in-house brand as well as labels such as Adidas, Wrangler, and more. In ASOS' case, plus-size for guys goes up to 4XL. For the taller guys, who ASOS describes as 6-foot-3 or taller, there are currently over 100 items. Shoppers can expect hundreds of additional items to hit the site by the end of February. ASOS is giving guys everything from tailored suits to casual athleisure picks in addition to affordable basics like hoodies and T-shirts. Nick Eley, ASOS' head of menswear design, says that the site hopes to convey the fact that these plus-size and tall clothes are just like the standard, straight-sized offerings, because being truly inclusive means offering the same items for everyone. "We wanted the same look and feel as the rest of our clothing, but just made larger," Eley said. "For so long now, plus and tall clothing has often been basic. And I think the more people do it, the more accessible and the more normal it would be." The models showing off the wares reflect that ethos, too. With a range of ethnicities and sizes, shoppers can get a real feel for how the clothes feel on real people. In fact, one of the models is an actual ASOS employee, which goes to show just how necessary this collection is. While ASOS has been making headlines for offering up some questionable menswear options, this is something we can get behind.
