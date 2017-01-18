This Sperm Invaders Game Helps Raise Money For Planned Parenthood

Because of the recent election and promises from the incoming administration to defund Planned Parenthood, people are fighting harder than ever to protect the women's reproductive health organization. But this form of protest may actually be the most creative one so far. A hilarious new video game, Sperm Invaders, is hoping to help raise funds for Planned Parenthood in a very interactive way. It's a parody of the arcade game Space Invaders, only involving an IUD, eggs, and penises, instead of aliens and spaceships. To play the game, all you have to do is go to the website and get started. Of course, you will play as an IUD that's fighting to protect eggs from penises that are shooting sperm. Once you finish the game, you will be directed to a page to either donate directly to Planned Parenthood or to buy a T-shirt, with all proceeds going to Planned Parenthood. Then, you can restart and play the game all over again. The game's creator, who goes by Fania Mindell (not her real name), told Refinery29 in a statement that she was looking for a more effective way of engaging with people who might be able to donate.
"In this web obsessed world, we need to find more ways to engage potential donors for fundraising. The time for pestering people outside a grocery store has passed," she said. "The new fight begins with a click." Or, in this case, a well-timed press on your space bar. To play Sperm Invaders, head over to the website.
