Natasha Bassett Says It Was “Traumatic” To Play Britney Spears

Playing Britney Spears is a daunting role for anyone. But Natasha Bassett, who plays the singer in the upcoming biopic Britney Ever After, didn't know just how much she was in for. "It was traumatic having to experience through my eyes what she experienced," Bassett told the New York Daily News. "I really appreciated how strong she is... emotionally, the way she got through the constant pressures that she was faced with is admirable." Britney Ever After won't air until February, but we already know the Lifetime movie will feature several emotional scenes. The film will include a scene inspired by Spears' head shaving in 2007, as well as an incident from the same year, which saw Spears swinging an umbrella at members of the paparazzi. The latter scene is shot from a bird's eye view, which only enhances the paparazzi's privacy-crossing actions. Bassett mentioned the paps in the New York Daily News interview, too. "She's not like anybody else. Her entire life, she's been chased by paparazzi and she’s constantly being scrutinized and in the public eye, so it's not normal," the actress told the news outlet, referring to Spears. And while the film will undoubtedly bring in plenty of viewers, there's one person in particular whom Bassett hopes will tune in. "I hope she [Britney] watches it," Bassett told the New York Daily News. "I've heard she's a fan of Lifetime."
