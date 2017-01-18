Story from Food & Drinks

Yelp’s #1 Restaurant For 2017 Is Not What You’d Think

Elizabeth Buxton
Yelp just released its list of the "Top 100 Places to Eat in the US for 2017". And tbh, the top 10 are more than a little surprising. Instead of a long lineup of largely inaccessible Michelin Star spots, Yelp hit up America's unsung-eats-heroes. That's right, all the delicatessens, delis, and BBQ underdogs across the states (there's even a farm in there). The best part of all? In this sea of pastas and pizzas, simple sandwiches reign supreme. Tony's Italian Delicatessen comes swooping into the number one spot as a no frills joint in Montgomery, TX serving up delectable subs named after your favorite Italian movie stars (e.g. The Stallone and Deniro). According to the press release, the list was compiled based on "unassuming" restaurants with five-star ratings and hundreds of rave reviews. Proving that no amount of money or press can displace an old-school sammy. Check out some of the other humble winners below.
1. Tony’s Italian Delicatessen Montgomery, TX

2. Franky’s Deli Warehouse Hialeah, FL

3. Afghan Bistro Springfield, VA

4. AJ’s Press Tampa, FL
5. TKB Bakery & Deli Indio, CA
6. Bell Street Farm Los Alamos, CA

7. Sammy D’s Cafe Lake George, NY
8. Ciao! Pizza And Pasta Chelsea, MA

9. Fratellino Coral Gables, FL
10. Fox Smokehouse Bbq Boulder City, NV
