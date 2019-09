Today, Americans were hit with a double-whammy. First, President Obama commuted the sentence of Puerto Rican nationalist Oscar Lopez Rivera, and then, upon hearing the news. Lin-Manuel Miranda tweeted that he'd reprise his role as Hamilton for the newly-freed prisoner in Chicago. That's a lot to process, but it's all pretty good. Rivera was convicted in the '80s for his involvement in F.A.L.N., the Spanish acronym for the Armed Forces of National Liberation. F.A.L.N. worked violently to promote Puerto-Rican independence, which included the bombing of government buildings in Manhattan and Brooklyn, according to the New York Times. While Rivera was not directly involved in those crimes, he was sentenced to 55 years in prison for seditious conspiracy, later tacking on 15 more for attempting to escape. Many felt that the jail time far outweighed his offences, and as of Tuesday, his sentence will now expire on May 17. This made Lin-Manuel Miranda in particular very happy.