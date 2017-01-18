Today, Americans were hit with a double-whammy. First, President Obama commuted the sentence of Puerto Rican nationalist Oscar Lopez Rivera, and then, upon hearing the news. Lin-Manuel Miranda tweeted that he'd reprise his role as Hamilton for the newly-freed prisoner in Chicago. That's a lot to process, but it's all pretty good. Rivera was convicted in the '80s for his involvement in F.A.L.N., the Spanish acronym for the Armed Forces of National Liberation. F.A.L.N. worked violently to promote Puerto-Rican independence, which included the bombing of government buildings in Manhattan and Brooklyn, according to the New York Times. While Rivera was not directly involved in those crimes, he was sentenced to 55 years in prison for seditious conspiracy, later tacking on 15 more for attempting to escape. Many felt that the jail time far outweighed his offences, and as of Tuesday, his sentence will now expire on May 17. This made Lin-Manuel Miranda in particular very happy.
Sobbing with gratitude here in London.— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) January 17, 2017
OSCAR LOPEZ RIVERA IS COMING HOME.
THANK YOU, @POTUS.
?? https://t.co/IEdaEvsVcG
To express his gratitude, he tweeted at New York City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito to tell Rivera that he'd reprise his role as Hamilton in Chicago, where Rivera grew up.
Y @MMViverito, when you talk to Don Oscar, díle I've got a show for him in Chicago. It'll be my honor to play Hamilton the night he goes.— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) January 17, 2017
??
This would be Miranda's first time playing the role since July 9, 2016. For many reasons, this performance will be one to remember.
