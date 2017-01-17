We already know that Jinger Duggar's wedding went off without a hitch (or, rather, with just one — get it?) but new episodes of Counting On are revealing all the steps leading up to her and Jeremy Vuolo's big day. The November 5 wedding, which aired during the Counting On: Jinger's Wedding special, was certainly gorgeous, but one of the most beautiful aspects of the celebration was Jinger's to-die-for wedding dress. Now, Counting On is taking us back to see how the reality star picked out her gown. In a new clip from an upcoming episode, Jinger shows her sisters and mom one of her top three gowns. The music swells as the woman from the bridal shop announces Jinger's entrance, and there's not a dry eye in the room. "Seeing Jinger in a wedding dress was a lot to take in," sister Jessa Duggar Sewald says of being in the bridal shop with Jinger. "She's gonna get married, she's gonna be gone, Jeremy's stealing her! What are we going to do with ourselves?" Jessa was later named as Jinger's maid of honor. The dress was certainly stunning, but is it the one Jinger wore when she received her very first kiss from her husband at the altar? Check out the clip below to find out:
