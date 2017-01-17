If you woke up this morning thinking you really needed something to pull you back to reality after your three-day weekend, we have some news for you. That didn't take long, did it? Apparently, some dairy producers in the United Stated are being accused of killing over 500,000 dairy cows as a way to lower production and in turn increase prices. Crazy, right?
According to the Huffington Post, as a result of an antitrust class-action lawsuit, these dairy producers will be required to pay $52 million in damages. If you lived in one of the 15 eligible states in the last 14 years, you could be entitled to some money. If you bought milk or dairy products in Arizona, California, Kansas, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Dakota, Tennessee, Vermont, West Virginia, Wisconsin, or Washington, D.C at any point since 2003, head over to BoughtMilk.com to answer a few questions before the end of the month. All you have to do is check a few boxes and enter some information, and it only takes about a minute. Buzz60 reports that the payout will most likely fall between $45 and $70 per person. So, while this unsettling news was a rude awakening for a Tuesday morning, at least the offenders were caught and you could soon get some milk money back.
