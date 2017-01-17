While President-elect Trump is currently struggling to find anyone willing to sing at his inauguration, these stars are putting together a performance of their own. "Concert for America: Stand Up, Sing Out!" is a benefit concert for human rights organizations like Planned Parenthood, NAACP, and the National Immigration Law Center, and it features some of the most incredible broadway stars in the business. According to Billboard, the lineup for the show, which takes place on January 20 (the same day as the inauguration), includes Tony Award winners Chita Rivera, Kelli O'Hara, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Betty Buckley, Jessie Mueller, Bebe Neuwirth, and Billy Porter. Others include Rosie O'Donnell, Caroline Rhea, and Rosie Perez. Together, they create a powerhouse of music and talent. "Hate comes from a lack of love, so we can't fight it with more of its own toxicity, we have to fill it with love," Mueller told Billboard. "There are really big things at stake. Things we can't save or solidify or safeguard alone. We have to think bigger, we have to ask for help, we have to reach out to one another and band together. I hope this concert can be an example of that." While Vulture reports that the show is sold out, it will be streamed live on Facebook at 3 p.m. Organizers also hope to make the show a monthly event. Hopefully, the stars' voices of compassion and acceptance will be loud enough to make their message heard all the way in D.C.
Advertisement