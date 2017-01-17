If you spent your long weekend scratching your head about Lindsay Lohan's Instagram, you're not alone. Last week, fans noticed something peculiar: the actress had wiped all photos from the account and updated her bio to include a translation of the Arabic phrase "Alaikum salam," meaning "Peace be unto you." Digital Spy reports that after making this bold move, people began to suspect this mean that the star was converting to Islam. They were totally supportive.
Lindsay Lohan wipes all photos on her Instagram account leaving just "Alaikum salam" on her bio. Subhan'Allah. May Allah guide her. Ameen pic.twitter.com/Ran8ExVwxU— Sam Khalifa (@OreoAkh) January 12, 2017
However, those rumors were put to rest on Monday. “She has not converted [to Islam],” a rep told Gossip Cop. Lohan's own mother even got involved, telling the website that her daughter was in fact just taking a break from social media. Had fan theories been legitimate, her conversion wouldn't be too out of left field. The actress has always been very open to other religions and customs, having been photographed with the Koran back in 2015 and later wearing a headscarf to help refugees, reports Digital Spy. "If this [Islam] is something that I want to learn, this is my own will," she said in an interview on Turkish TV show Haber Turk.
That being said, it's not the path she's chosen. Who knows what her relationship with religion will be in the future, but right now, she's taking some much needed time for herself.
