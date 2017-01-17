Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to......— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2017
mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results. All talk, talk, talk - no action or results. Sad!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2017
Rep. Lewis. You are a great person. But Dr. King didn't give in to his anger or his hurt. That is how he accomplished & won Civil Rights.— Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) January 16, 2017
.@RobSchneider don't whitesplain mlk to the man who literally sat at the table with mlk pic.twitter.com/oAg4VqlEb4— Oliver Willis (@owillis) January 16, 2017
@RobSchneider Sit ALL the way down, Deuce. You don't need to be whitesplaining civil rights history to John Lewis.— Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) January 16, 2017
. @RobSchneider It's too bad Martin Luther King himself isn't alive, so that you, Rob Schneider, could lecture him on Civil Rights.— Nathan Rabin (@nathanrabin) January 16, 2017