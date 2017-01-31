Abolishing it would greatly reduce the Catholic coffers, which in the world of The Young Pope is not something Catholicism can afford, since Catholics are fleeing Pius' ultra-conservative regime and taking their money with them. But that’s not all the pope has to worry about, though he does not yet know about the other possible problem his administration is facing — the fact that Italian law enforcement is now investigating shepherd Tonino's disappearance. A captain questions Cardinal Voiello (Silvio Orlando), citing intel that the pope and his gang paid Tonino a visit before he disappeared and "threatened to throw him in quicksand." That's ... oddly specific, but points for creativity, as far as threats go. Not only that, but the captain has phone records of multiple calls made from Voiello and the pope's offices to Tonino's residence. Voiello puts on an excellent poker face, offering up explanations left and right, but something tells us we haven't seen the last of the investigator. And finally, the pope's strict new Catholic attitude now has some devastating on-screen consequences, as a young man rejected from the priesthood on suspicion he might be gay— he flatly denies that he is — kills himself in St. Peter's square. Andrew plays a large part in the boy being rejected, acting as an agent for the pope, which is an interesting contrast to both his earlier threesome with two members of his congregation in Honduras, not to mention the fact that he is later invited to a "party" by the blinged-out, cleavage-baring wife of an Italian general. Our biggest question is how did this sexy military wife find out about Andrew’s extra-curricular activities? Is there a Vatican phone tree? Anyway, Andrew is having himself quite the sex life, all while being forced to reject so-called "sexual deviants" from the priesthood — it can only be a matter of time before this comes to a head and we suspect Lenny is going to be none too happy about it.