Jessica Jones and Daredevil are teaming up to fight crime, but could there be more between these two than meets the eye? Spoilers from Krysten Ritter tease a complicated relationship between the two Hell's Kitchen's superheroes. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actress revealed that Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a.k.a. Daredevil, won't instantly be buddy-buddy with Jones. To be fair, Jones isn't exactly "buddy-buddy" with anyone, but Ritter specifically teased that the relationship between Matt and Jessica would be filled with tension. According to the Netflix star, Daredevil and Jones will have a "cat-and-mouse" dynamic that "switches back and forth" between who is doing the chasing. While it might sound like the pair is off to a rocky start, this is TV, where rocky starts usually give way to romantic tension. Could this game that Matt and Jessica play lead to Marvel's most badass new ship? And how might Luke Cage (Mike Colter) come into play with all of this? We'll have to wait until The Defenders premieres on Netflix this summer to find out. Until then, feel free to create your own fan art of this new potential dynamic.
