At the end of Boy Meets World, Cory (Ben Savage) and Topanga (Danielle Fishel) followed Topanga's career to New York City, leaving their life in Philadelphia behind. Now, in the finale of Girl Meets World, the Matthews family is contemplating an even bigger move — one that will take them across the pond to London. How will Riley (Rowan Blanchard) cope without her ride-or-die best friend Maya (Sabrina Carpenter) by her side? Disney Channel's finale promo poses that question while delivering a heavy dose of feels. "How can I pretend this isn't happening?" asks Riley of her mom's new job offer in Europe. Ugh, can we all pretend it's not? After three seasons of Girl Meets World, it's a total bummer to know that it might end with Riley and Maya an entire ocean apart. These girls have gone through the toughest of times, but always had one another's backs — even when they were both crushing hard on the same boy. Fortunately, the big move isn't set in stone. In the new promo, Topanga calls upon the ever-beloved Mr. Feeny (William Daniels) to help her weigh the pros and cons of taking a job offer in London. (Of course, this is the same Feeny who told Topanga it was perfectly okay to pass up Yale to stay with her high school boyfriend so, you know, let's not weigh his opinion too heavily.) Watch the new promo below and weep — but maybe not for the end of Girl Meets World. According to creator Michael Jacobs' interview with TVLine, there are "talks underway" for the series to continue at a new network, though they are in the "very, very beginning stages." Hmm... might I suggest having these chats by a bay window?
Advertisement