Saturday Night Live welcomed the star of Star Wars: Rogue One, Felicity Jones, to studio 8H. She at least tried to hold her own, though physical and improv comedy are clearly not her strong suits. She was game for some on-point sketches.
First off, we got a Carrie Fisher tribute, of a sort, in the monologue from Tina Fey. Fey dressed in a bit of an homage to Princess Leia. She appeared as a hologram, to guide Jones through her first time hosting.
Also salient was the show’s excellent roast of The Bachelor. They follow a formula with this skit, because The Bachelor follows a formula, but look out for Aidy Bryant and Kate McKinnon who steal the thing.
Trump was the cold open again, and I think we can all expect that to be the case for the foreseeable future. Alec Baldwin goes in on the golden showers dossier, with a litany of pee jokes that are not to be forgotten.