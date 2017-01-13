Story from Health Trends

This Twitter Thread Perfectly Summarizes Why Ending The ACA Is So Dangerous

Kimberly Truong
Photographed by Megan Madden.
By now, you've probably seen that there's been huge concern over what will happen with the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. On Thursday morning, we learned that the Senate voted on a resolution that is viewed as being the GOP's first big step towards dismantling Obamacare, a decision that has been met with much outrage. On Twitter, #SaveACA began trending as those concerned with the repeal shared stories of how Obamacare affected their lives. Erin Chack, a senior writer at BuzzFeed, also chimed in with a personal story that illustrated just how dangerous it would be to end the Affordable Care Act. Chack tweeted that she was diagnosed with cancer at 19 years old, but was taken off of her father's insurance coverage because she had to leave college for treatment, which qualified her as independent. "We had to pay for freelance insurance with my new preexisting condition of cancer, and it was not cheap," she wrote. Thankfully, she said, her hometown held a fundraiser to help her family pay for treatment. Chack explained that she was forever grateful to those who financially supported her and her family, but she was also grateful that the ACA ensured that other families wouldn't have to go through this. "My family is financially comfortable and we still needed so much help," she wrote. "Can you even imagine what it’s like for lower income families?" Chack's story brings up an important point about the core of the ACA: In short, it has helped countless of low-income Americans get the health care that they need. In fact, 6.1 million young adults between the ages of 19 and 25 who were previously uninsured were able to get health insurance thanks to Obamacare. Unless the incoming administration can come up with a stellar replacement, it looks like millions of us will have a difficult time finding affordable health care over the next few years. Read Chack's entire story, below.
Advertisement
Advertisement

More from Trends

R29 Original Series