This Twitter Thread Perfectly Summarizes Why Ending The ACA Is So Dangerous

Before the ACA I got cancer and was kicked off my dad's insurance bc I had to leave college for treatment, which qualified me as independent— erin chack (@ErinChack) January 13, 2017
We had to pay for freelance insurance with my new preexisting condition of cancer, and it was not cheap. We couldn’t afford it.— erin chack (@ErinChack) January 13, 2017
Luckily my hometown held fundraisers and financially supported us through the entire thing. I am forever grateful.— erin chack (@ErinChack) January 13, 2017
But I am more grateful that the ACA made it so that would never happen to another family. We were lucky to have support, others aren’t.— erin chack (@ErinChack) January 13, 2017
I was 19 years old. I would have been hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt without their help. Do you hear what I’m saying.— erin chack (@ErinChack) January 13, 2017
My family is financially comfortable and we still needed so much help. Can you even imagine what it’s like for lower income families?— erin chack (@ErinChack) January 13, 2017