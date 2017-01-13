The Bachelor’s Becca Explains Why We Need To Destigmatize Abstinence

Back when she competed for Chris Soules' heart on The Bachelor, Becca Tilley became known as the token virgin. In a recent interview with UsWeekly , she addressed why it was important for her to make her commitment to abstinence known, and why she supports current contestant Christen Whitney's decision to do the same. "I think people make a big deal about people being overly sexual or whatever, so I think it’s important to bring both aspects of it, to show there are people on both sides of it who are normal and not sitting in a room by themselves... not a complete and total freak," she said. The former Bachelor contestant also confirmed that she's maintained her intention of remaining a virgin until marriage. She's currently dating Robert Graham, who was on Desiree's season of The Bachelorette, and could easily be mistaken for a Hemsworth. "He is very respectful in every aspect of our relationship, so you know, that’s something I was obviously very vocal about on the show," she said. "We've talked about it," he added. "It was an open discussion, so there was an understanding." Good for her for withstanding the pressures of the Fantasy Suite, and sticking to her values.
