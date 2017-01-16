A Blotting Cushion Compact Exists — & It’ll Save Your T-Zone

These days, we're all about cushion compacts — and, when it comes to our makeup, we use one for just about everything. Powder, foundation, concealer, blush, highlighter, the works — no cosmetic is off limits. But the latest category to join the sponge lineup might surprise you: blotting paper. This might sound odd, we know, considering we've yet to see this kind of oil-absorbing product in the form of a wet cushion. But Murad has developed one of the first-of-its-kind mattifying blotters, and not only is it the perfect midday fix, it's also a primer. While the liquid looks pink in the compact, when you apply it onto skin, it goes on translucent and dries to a matte finish. And when we tried it under foundation, it kept the product in place all day — no kidding. To blot, you use it the same way you would blotting paper: Just take the included makeup sponge, then gently dab it into the pan and over your makeup whenever you need a refresh. Unlike the paper iterations, this formula uses tiny mattifying spheres and marshmallow powder to sop up shine, making the experience feel much more luxurious. But before you try it, know this: You do not want to overdo it. It's not a foundation, and you shouldn't try to completely saturate your skin with the stuff. For us, applying a light veil did the job, and completely addressed all our oily concerns. So, if you're on the market for an unexpected way to refresh — this one's for you. Murad MattEffect Blotting Perfector, $39, available at Murad.
