Country Music Radio Host Cody Alan Comes Out As Gay

Cody Alan, a radio host for CMT and iHeartRadio
, came out as gay today on Instagram
. The Nashville native is a prominent figure in country music broadcasting — he hosts Hot 20 Countdown
on CMT once a week as well as two weekly radio shows. In addition, Alan has a podcast where he interviews some of the biggest names in country music. As a radio host, the 32-year-old has shared a lot with his fans. But, as of January 2017, there was something he hadn't shared, and Alan took to social media to correct that.
"As we start a new year, there is something I want to share with you. You see, I’m gay," he wrote in the caption. (The post is a headshot of the radio host, beaming.) "Through life's twists and turns, marriage, divorce, fatherhood, successes, failures — I've landed on this day, a day when I'm happier and healthier than I’ve ever been. And I’m finally comfortable enough for everyone to know this truth about me."
The country music aficionado was previously married to a woman. From this marriage, he has two kids, 14 and 18. He told People
that he wed because he felt that was what the world expected him to do.
"I felt like getting married was what I was supposed to do,” he told the magazine. “It’s what everyone wanted me to do, and I felt, somehow, like maybe that’s what would make me straight — and obviously that’s not how it works! But I dreamed of that family, which I now have."
Alan is currently happily in a relationship with an occupational therapist named Michael Smith. Alan counts himself among a growing number of Americans who belong to nontraditional families — modern families, if you will.
In his words: "It’s awesome now because I have a partner, my ex has a boyfriend, and with our kids, we have this really beautiful, blended, loving, modern family that works for us."
Alan's social media admission has brought out mostly love and support on Twitter. Some of country music's biggest stars shared their affection for Alan.
Jana Kramer, a country musician who appeared on the most recent season of Dancing With The Stars,
congratulated Alan on Twitter
, saying, "So so SO proud of my dear friend @cmtcody
. I love you! Living an authentic life is the best way to live."
Billy Gilman, who appeared on season 11 of The Voice, wrote, "
Bravo @cmtcody
you're one of the kindest people I know. I can add brave to that list too. BG."
Alan's final words in his initial post are the perfect inspiration we need to pummel through 2017.
He writes, "Here's to being happy with yourself, no matter who you are, who you love, where you come from, or what cards life has dealt you." Amen to that. See Alan's full post, below.