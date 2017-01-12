Michelle Obama Made One Final FLOTUS Appearance On The Tonight Show

Tuesday night saw President Barack Obama's farewell speech from Chicago. Wednesday night marked First Lady Michelle Obama's final appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (as FLOTUS, anyway). Shit is getting real. Fallon devoted all of last night's show to Obama, as well he should. After all, this is the woman who did the Dougie and gamely participated in an "Ew!" skit. She's earned some respect. For her final trick, the First Lady joined Fallon in surprising well-wishers and writing fake thank you letters to people like her own husband, whom she dubbed a "silver fox." That's what eight years in the White House will get you. Fallon also recruited comedians Jerry Seinfeld and Dave Chappelle for a round of "Catchphrase." Seinfeld hilariously wore a tuxedo for the occasion, because, as we all know, dude is incapable of being on an NBC talk show without making a fashion statement. Spoiler: FLOTUS and Fallon won the game, but it took her doing The Robot and shaming him for taking ages to think of a Beyoncé reference to make it happen. It also helped that Seinfeld and Chappelle can't play this game without blurting out the wrong words. Watch it all unfold in the video clip below. To echo the Stevie Wonder song played by The Roots for the First Lady's intro: Please don't go.
