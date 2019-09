This White House Staffer Summed Up Obama’s Entire Presidency In 18 Tweets — & It’s Epic

President Barack Obama's farewell address last night was one for the record books. When he pleaded with us all to continue believing in progress — "not in my ability to bring about change, but in yours" — there wasn't a dry eye in the house, or at home, or even in Hollywood . After that speech, what could possibly be left to say? Well, one White House staffer had a few things to add — 18 things, to be precise. Jesse Lee, whose mouthful of a job title is "Special Assistant to the President and Director of Rapid Response," signed online today to announce his departure from the Twittersphere. After eight years of working for the Obama administration, he is moving on, and his official White House Twitter account ("oldest continuous WH Twitter account?" Lee wonders ) is going dark. Lee thought it an appropriate moment to look back on Obama's presidency and everything that he — and we — managed to accomplish, even in the face of harrowing adversity. So, he decided to sum up eight epic years in a rapid succession of 18 perfect tweets.