Jenni Pulos, project manager on the home makeover show Flipping Out, is pregnant with her second baby. She announced the news with a creative Instagram photo. In it, her three-year-old daughter Alianna stands with pink balloons behind her in a shirt that says "big sis." Pulos is wearing the corresponding "lil sis" shirt, and the text is placed right on her stomach. "Miracles are everywhere! Thanking God and everyone whose kindness and support helped more than you will ever know," she wrote. The 44-year-old told Entertainment Tonight she was especially grateful for this pregnancy after having a miscarriage and struggling to get pregnant. "If you are reading this and feel disheartened by your struggle, I ask you to fight and keep walking forward like the champion that you are," she advised others. "Miracles happen. Find the right doctor who will guide you and be your advocate. Don't lose faith, and walk through the dark moments one step at a time with grace. Never lose hope, your thoughts are powerful."
